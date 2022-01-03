Summit Creek Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $164,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR opened at $493.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.82 and a 200 day moving average of $476.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.