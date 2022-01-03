Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $671.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.90 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $656.47 and a 200 day moving average of $608.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

