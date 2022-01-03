Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 11,532 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Qualys worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.45.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.