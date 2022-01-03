Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 188,998 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,998 shares during the period. Repay comprises approximately 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.18% of Repay worth $24,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

