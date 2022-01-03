Summit Creek Advisors LLC Takes $4.92 Million Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 269,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Mister Car Wash as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,493,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

