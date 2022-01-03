Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $258.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.72. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

