Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $140.74 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $248.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

