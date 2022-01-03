Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $113.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.22. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $88.78 and a 52 week high of $114.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.