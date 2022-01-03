Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 29,130 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,130 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $69.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

