Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $59.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

