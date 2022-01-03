sUSD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.38 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $121.34 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 121,282,028 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

