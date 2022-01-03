Swap (XWP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $400.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $325,926.51 and approximately $400.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swap has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.81 or 0.08050613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.60 or 1.00060672 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,601,379 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

