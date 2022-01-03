Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 585.7% in December

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Sweet Earth stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 7,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,634. Sweet Earth has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Sweet Earth
