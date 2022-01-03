Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 585.7% in December

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sweet Earth stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 7,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,634. Sweet Earth has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

