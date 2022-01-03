Swiss National Bank Has $1.22 Billion Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,497,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,216,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.80 on Monday, hitting $363.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,046. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $356.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

