Swiss National Bank Sells 162,400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,463,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $821,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $174.01. The firm has a market cap of $236.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

