Swiss National Bank Sells 18,900 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 780,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $485,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,818,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $12.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $636.75. 8,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.51, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

