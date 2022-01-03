Swiss National Bank Sells 302,600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,833,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $522,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $53,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 136,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,184,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

