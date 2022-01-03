Swiss National Bank Sells 89,700 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,746,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Honeywell International worth $582,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

