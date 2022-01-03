Tacita Capital Inc Acquires 918 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises 2.1% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,251. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.55%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

