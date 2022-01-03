Tacita Capital Inc Buys 5,300 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,940. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

