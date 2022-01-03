Tacita Capital Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 157,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of PM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,527. The firm has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

