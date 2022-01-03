Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Short Interest Up 84.0% in December

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Tailwind International Acquisition by 101.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWNI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.73. 52,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,572. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. Tailwind International Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

