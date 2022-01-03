TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,251. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.55%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

