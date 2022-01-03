Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 8,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $393.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.02.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

