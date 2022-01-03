TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.74

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 7273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in TELUS by 3.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 51.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

