Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $43.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

