Ternoa (CAPS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.14 Million

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Ternoa has a market cap of $41.30 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ternoa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.07 or 0.08087448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.85 or 0.99637370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,696,698 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ternoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternoa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.