Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,651,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $701,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,051. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.76 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.12 and its 200-day moving average is $191.05. The company has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.