The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $129.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.91. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

