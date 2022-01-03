The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 31,322.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,209 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after buying an additional 491,113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.91.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

