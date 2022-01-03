The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $201.32 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.