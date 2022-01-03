The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

GAP has decreased its dividend payment by 49.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

