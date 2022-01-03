The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $5.70

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $5.70 or 0.00012205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $5.24 billion and approximately $763.19 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00126822 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.00 or 0.00565384 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,498,319 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

