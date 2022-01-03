The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

NYSE SHW opened at $352.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.47. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

