The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lifted by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 2.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $70,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.81. 67,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

