The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,662,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Timken by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after buying an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Timken by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,581,000 after buying an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Timken by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,839,000 after buying an additional 84,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Timken by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,002,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKR. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Shares of TKR opened at $69.29 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

