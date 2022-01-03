The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $46,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 745,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $49,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.21. 77,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,947. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.