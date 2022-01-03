Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $632.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $632.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded down $22.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $644.91. 85,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,400. The company has a market cap of $254.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

