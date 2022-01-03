Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) vs. Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Critical Analysis

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Bancorp 33.47% 17.65% 1.60%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Thomasville Bancshares and Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.60%. Given Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bancorp $295.40 million 4.88 $80.08 million $1.83 13.83

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

