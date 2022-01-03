Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $224.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

