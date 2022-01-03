Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3,359.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 148,034 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,088 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total value of $622,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,267 shares of company stock valued at $32,946,892. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

Zscaler stock opened at $321.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of -148.08 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

