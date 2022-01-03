Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 140 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $201.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.03 and a 200-day moving average of $218.93. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

