thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of TKAMY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

