Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires Shares of 5,607 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,491. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

