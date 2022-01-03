Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 140 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $2,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $344.11. 3,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,423. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $355.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.47.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

