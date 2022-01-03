Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17,680.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3,121.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 7.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,699,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.50 on Monday, hitting $792.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,731. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $489.74 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $806.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $783.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

