TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.