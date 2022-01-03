TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $636.28 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.72.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

