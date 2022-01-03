Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $787.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report sales of $787.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $863.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $645.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after buying an additional 361,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 196,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $56.94. 51,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,896. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.