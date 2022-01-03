Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 74,424 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,424 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 109.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after buying an additional 1,410,197 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.